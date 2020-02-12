Smart City: Mayor raps Corpn. officials

Mayor K. Sreekumar on Tuesday pulled up officials of the city Corporation for the inordinate delay in implementing Smart City projects approved by the local body.

Chairing a review meeting at the Corporation office, he said many projects were held up due to technical objections and squarely blamed officials for posing hurdles.

CEO, Smart City, Balakiran who explained the progress of various projects said detailed project reports had been prepared for a total of 33 projects estimated to cost ₹1,314 crore.

As many as 30 projects with an outlay of ₹901.8 crore had been accorded administrative sanction and 26 projects with an allocation of ₹749.33 crore had been granted technical sanction.

Tenders

Tenders had been awarded for 17 projects and projects to the tune of ₹187.49 crore had been given operational clearance, he said.

The meeting decided to expedite the work on the primary health centre and anganwadi at Rajaji Nagar, the vending zone on RKV road, extension of the public utility centre (Janasauhruda kendram) at the Corporation office, and the heritage street at Fort.

It was also decided to prepare a daily assessment report for each project and convene a weekly review meeting.

Also at the review meet

Town Planning committee chairman Palayam Rajan, former Planning Board member G. Vijayaraghavan, and Corporation Secretary Deepa L.S. were among those who participated.