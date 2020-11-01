Slew of projects ahead of local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Turnaround of waste dump at Erumakuzhi into park a key campaign point

With the model code of conduct for the upcoming local body elections approaching fast, the city Corporation, just like most other local bodies, has been scrambling to inaugurate completed projects or launch new ones before the notification is issued. Over the past few weeks, the civic body has launched or inaugurated many of its prestigious projects, including the first multilevel parking lot, which is yet to be open to the public as the rates are not fixed.

Of the remaining ones, the turnaround of the city’s biggest waste dump in Erumakuzhi is going to be the Corporation's key campaign point as far as waste management is concerned.

Over the past few months, sanitation workers and those whom the Corporation had rehabilitated from the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic have been at work at Erumakuzhi, segregating different kinds of waste from the pile that had accumulated over the years.

With all the waste segregated and sold off to different agencies, the area has been turned into a park with finishing touches to the landscaping work happening now. A material-recovery facility and aerobic bins are also arranged at another corner, as part of marketing it as a waste management hub. Even as there has been criticism from various quarters on the lack of a centralised a waste treatment plant, the Corporation has consistently projected its waste-treatment-at-source methods as effective.

The park at Erumakuzhi, to be inaugurated this week, is certain to feature prominently in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s campaign material.

Other projects

The work on a bus-waiting shed, with cafeteria and toilets, near the Bakery Junction, for the waiting area for buses to the Poojappura-Karamana route, is also nearing completion. The free dialysis scheme for patients from economically backward families will be launched this week. Also on the list are a few community halls, badminton courts, and new roads. A women-friendly centre that is coming up on the Corporation premises is also expected to be inaugurated soon.

Among the projects already inaugurated over the past few weeks, especially the ones under the Smart City project, the finalising of the tenders will probably happen after the election only. For instance, the evaluation of the tenders for the Integrated Command Control Centre is currently ongoing. After the delays caused by COVID-19, the local body elections could also cause its own share of delays to some of these projects.