Skills contests from Jan. 15

More than 16,000 youngsters will be vying for the top honours in 42 categories of vocational and non-vocational skills in the district level rounds of the India skills Kerala 2020 to be held at different centres across the State from January 15 to 20. Minister for Skills Development T. P. Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the competitions at the Government ITI, Chakka here on January 15.

The district level competitions, planned in different centres across the State from January 15 to 20, will be followed by Zonal events in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode between January 27 and 31. The grand State-level finale is scheduled from February 22 to 24, at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode.

The competitions will be held in 42 skills which include 20 academic skills and 22 specialized skills. The winners at the State-level competitions will get ₹100,000 each as prize money, and runners up ₹50,000. All finalists will get ₹10,000 each. For details of the venue and time of competitions, visit www.indiaskill skerala.com or dial 9496327045.