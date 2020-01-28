Six more arrested in Kattakkada murder case

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of Gulf returnee Sangeeth in Kattakkada who was allegedly mowed to death using the bucket of a soil excavator after objecting to the removal of soil from his property. With this, the number of those arrested has gone up to seven.

Those who were arrested during the last two days were identified as Stanlin John alias Saju, 48, of Charupara, the owner of the earthmover; Uthaman alias Manikuttan, 34, of Kizhamachal, the owner of the tipper lorry that had been used to smuggle soil; its driver Linu, 30, of Kollakonam; and cleaner Mithun, 25, of Koovalassery. The driver of the excavator, Vijin, 24, of Charupara, had been arrested soon after the incident.

Two others, Lal Kumar alias Unni, 26, of Chemboor; and Vineeth alias Thenga Aneesh, 26, of Ottasekharamangalam, have also been apprehended for allegedly harbouring those directly involved in the crime and concealing the vehicles that were at the crime scene.

Investigation

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram rural) B. Asokan, who convened a press conference, said the ongoing investigation, led by Nedumangad DySP Stuart Keeler and Kattakkada Circle Inspector D. Bijukumar, revealed that the victim, Sangeeth, was initially knocked down by the tipper lorry, following which he was thrown on to the compound wall using the bucket of the soil excavator. He succumbed to the fatal injuries to his head and rib cage.

Following the incident, the police recovered the earthmover from a quarry run by Stanlin and the tipper lorry from a hollow bricks factory in Meppala, Kanyakumari.

Soon after the incident, Uthaman, Linu and Mithun had purportedly fled from a crime scene on a scooter to Udiyankulangara from where Lal Kumar transported them to provide them safe refuge in a lodge in Thriparappu, Kanyakumari.

One more person, identified as Baiju, who was also directly involved in the crime, was yet to be arrested.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests in the case.