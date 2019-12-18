Six fishermen rescued after boat hit by ship

Six fishermen who had put out to sea from here were rescued on Tuesday after their fishing boat was hit allegedly by a ship.

Another fishing vessel rescued the fishermen and took them to shore, the Coastal police said. “They were rescued and admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital this afternoon,” the police said. Sahaya Raju (52), Sahayam (48), Raymond (42) James (56) Subin (38) and Renju (27), all the residents of Poonthura, were rescued. The police said the alleged collision took place 16 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. “We are probing the incident,” they said.