Sivarenjith, Naseem released on bail

Former University College students Sivarenjith and Naseem who had been arrested for their alleged role in a stabbing case and a PSC examination fraud case were released from prison on Tuesday.

Though they were granted bail in the stabbing case a month ago, they continued to be in jail in the second case. With the Thiruvananthapuram District and Principal Sessions Court granting them bail in the PSC case, the decks were cleared for the youths to leave the Poojappura Central Prison after three months.

Meanwhile, the police came under criticism for the alleged delay in submitting chargesheet in both cases. As many as 18 people had been arrested in connection with the stabbing case.

