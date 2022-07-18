Sivankutty pledges support to sea erosion-hit families

The Hindu Bureau July 18, 2022 01:07 IST

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty said the government has been exploring various options to insulate the region from sea erosion.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacting with local residents of Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Sunday visited the coastal areas of Shangumugham and Vettucaud that have been severely hit by sea erosion. Nearly 70 families have been pushed to dire straits by the inclement condition in the region. Assuring steps to temporarily rehabilitate those affected to safer zones, Mr. Sivankutty said the government has been exploring various options to insulate the region from sea erosion. The possibility of erecting an offshore breakwater using geotubes similar to the one being established at Poonthura is being studied. Other options including constructing seawalls along exposed stretches of the coastal belt will also be considered. Yet another solution that is mooted is accommodating the affected families who have been residing close to the shorelines under the Fisheries Department’s Punargeham project. The housing project is aimed at rehabilitating fisher families who have been residing within 50 metres of the coastline in the State. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Vettucaud councillor Clinu Rozario L. accompanied the Minister during the visit.



