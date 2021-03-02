Sites identified for poll-related public meets

25 grounds, halls finalised in 14 Assembly segments in district

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the district administration has identified 25 spacious grounds and halls in the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district for safely holding public meetings during the election campaigns for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Large public events will be restricted to the 25 spots, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. Six locations have been identified in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly segment — Sri Mulam Club, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Central Stadium, University Stadium, Mannam National Club, and the Toss Academy at Manacaud.

Public events at the Kazhakuttam constituency will be held at Greenfield Stadium, LNCPE ground, Kerala University ground at Karyavattom and the MG College ground. In Varkala constituency, the administration has identified the Maithanam park for the purpose, while the Attingal town hall and the Mamom municipal ground have been selected in Attingal.

The other locations are as follows: Chirayinkeezhu constituency — Sankara ground; Nedumangad — municipal town hall; Vamanapuram — Palode panchayat stadium and the Vrindavan convention centre at Palode; Vattiyoorkavu — polytechnic ground; Aruvikkara — Vithura panchayat community hall, Parassala — Parassala panchayat auditorium, Pallichal panchayat stadium; Kovalam — Kottukal Chinnanvila community hall, Maruthoorkonam school ground; Neyyattinkara — Swadeshabhimani town hall, G. Ramachandran municipal stadium.

Hoardings’ removal

The Collector on Monday urged political parties to respect the model code of conduct and cooperate with the measures adopted for the smooth conduct of the polls. Ms. Khosa was addressing a meeting of political parties held ahead of the April 6 polls. The code of conduct has come into force in the State with the announcement of elections. The anti-defacement squads are removing unauthorised hoardings and boards as ordered by the Election Commission. Political parties should cooperate with these measures, she said.

The number of polling booths in the district would go up from 2,736 to 4,164 in view of the EC decision to restrict voter numbers to 1,000 per booth. Some of the existing booths may have to be relocated from old buildings, the Collector said.

A media certification and monitoring committee headed by the Collector has been formed in the district ahead of the elections.