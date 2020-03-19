Thiruvananthapuram

Single window clearance for SMEs

The Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) has put in place an online mechanism (kswift.kerala.gov.in) that will help entrepreneurs in micro, small and medium enterprises (SME) to launch their business in the State without the requisite clearance from the government for investments up to ₹10 crore.

M.G.Rajamanickam, Managing Director, KSIDC, said the landmark initiative would boost investor confidence.

“All an investor has to do is to submit an affidavit through the online single window clearance system of the Industries Department,” he said in a pressnote. “Over the past 2 - 3 months, the new system has ushered in an investment of over ₹363 crore while generating employment for nearly 8,500 people,” he said.

