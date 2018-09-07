SIA study for Ulloor flyover from Monday

more-in

The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study for the 443-m flyover at the busy Ulloor junction in the National Highway 66-Medical College Road corridor will begin on Monday.

The study, mandated by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, has been entrusted by district administration to the city-based Institution of Rural Development (IRD).

The flyover at Ulloor, along with the one at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Thampanoor, was conceived by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of the proposed 21.8-km Light Metro corridor from Technocity, near Pallipuram, to Karamana.

An agreement has already been inked with the district administration and the IRD has been given three months for submitting the SIA report, official sources told The Hindu.

With the exit of the DMRC, the physical demarcation of 0.6 hectares of land needed for the Ulloor flyover has been completed by Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. (KRTL), the Special Purpose Vehicle set up to execute the Light Metro. The KRTL has been been tasked by the government with the work of the flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Pattom along NH 66.

The KRTL has been asked to go for open tendering instead of the earlier turnkey mode decided for executing the three flyovers that will also enable the movement of proposed MRTS.

The 443-m two-lane Ulloor flyover will begin from near the petrol pump after Kochulloor on NH 66 and end near the city Corporation’s Rest House on the Medical College Road.

Initially it was decided to have a 390-m flyover at Ulloor. Later the length was increased by 26.5 metres on both sides by altering the slope from the initial 1/20 to 1/25. With this, the cost of the flyover has gone up from the initial ₹52.68 crore to ₹79.25 crore.

Administrative sanction has already been given by the government to the ₹272.84-crore work on the flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor, and Pattom to be constructed using the funds to be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).