SHRC wants to know Vallakkadavu market is not being used

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an investigation into sale of fish and meat by the roadside despite a market, complete with large parking space and waste processing plant, built by the city Corporation on nine cents of land at Vallakkadavu.
Commission chairperson Antony Dominic ordered the Corporation Secretary to investigate the matter and submit a report within four weeks. The market, built by the civic body at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, is not utilised fully.
Leftovers from the sale of fish and meat were dumped by the roadside, leading to pollution of the surroundings and gradually spread of diseases. The waste attracted birds, which posed a threat to flights at the airport here, a complaint from human rights activist Ragam Rahim said.
The market had a building complete with facilities for sale of fish, meat, and vegetables. A Vallakkadavu resident had got the tender for operations of the market for ₹2.5 lakh. However, a few of the local people had encroached upon the market space, leaving no profits for the person who had got the tender. Traders from outside had been denied entry to the market. If sales were made from the market, uniform pricing too would come into effect, the complaint said.
