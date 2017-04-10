SHRC wants height of steps in buses reduced

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that the height of steps in Kerala State Road Transport Corporatoin (KSRTC) and private buses be reduced so that it is easier for senior citizens, women and the differently abled to climb on to buses. The order has been sent to the Transport Secretary. SHRC issued the order in a complaint raised by A.M. Babu, who said the steps in buses were at a height from the ground, making it very difficult for the elderly to get into buses.
Often these high steps became cause for accidents too, he said.
Directive to govt
SHRC, in its order, said that the government should immediately take favourable measures to implement the order as the matter concerned the human rights of the elderly, women and the physically challenged.
