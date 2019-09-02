SHRC seeks report from authorities

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report in connection with post-operative patients at General Hospital, Neyyattinkara, being transferred in stretchers in the rain.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic has asked the Director of Health Services (DHS) to probe the incident and submit a report within four weeks. The action comes on a complaint by human rights activist Ragam Rahim on the basis of a newspaper report. The complaint said that patients have to hold an umbrella in the rain, while relatives have to push the stretcher. It was the hospital’s responsibility to transfer a patients after surgery to the ward without catching any infection. However, the hospital had no facilities for this and was run by the district administration.