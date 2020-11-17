SHRC reprimands senior police officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 November 2020 10:31 IST

For treating complaint ‘lightly’

Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman Antony Dominic reprimanded the Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) for treating a complaint against the Neyyar Dam Sub Inspector (SI) lightly and assigning the investigation to the officer in question.

The stern view came while the considering a complaint submitted by Kuttichal native C. Vijayan who accused the Neyyar Dam SI of colluding with eight others to foist a false case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him. He also alleged that the officer failed to act on a complaint that he, his wife and brother had registered against the opposite party for purportedly assaulting them.

Dim view

Taking the dim view of the Nedumangad DySP’s ‘irresponsible act,’ the Commission instructed the officer to adopt necessary steps to investigate the allegations levelled against the Neyyar Dam SI.

