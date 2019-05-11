The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has intervened in the Southern Railway’s decision to advance the departure of the 16343 Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amrita Express and the 16349 Kochuveli-Nilambur Road Rajya Rani Express from Thiruvananthapuram Central/Kochuveli from May 9. The commission has asked the General Manager, Southern Railway, to submit a report in three weeks.Commission member K. Mohan Kumar said Railways should run an express train around 10.30 p.m. from Thiruvananthapuram to north Kerala. Hundreds depended on the Amrita Express that used to depart at 10.30 p.m. Railways had changed the time without citing reason.
SHRC query on train schedule change
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM ,
May 11, 2019 01:04 IST
