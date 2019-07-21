Thiruvananthapuram

SHRC orders probe into University College issue

KSU workers staging a protest atop the Kerala University Building demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor in the University college case, in Thiruvananthapuram on July 16.

Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered a comprehensive probe into allegations of irregularities in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) and the University of Kerala in connection with the University College issue.

Commission member issued orders to the PSC secretary and the State Police Chief to submit reports regarding the former’s move to permit candidates to appear for an examination in Thiruvananthapuram, despite being allotted an examination centre in Kasaragod.

Besides, the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) and the University Registrar have been directed to probe the circumstances that led to answer sheets being recovered from the prime accused’s house. The principal of the University College should also submit an explanation in the issue. The orders were issued on the basis of a complaint by Jani Rejikumar, who alleged the role of varsity officials behind the loss of answer sheets.

