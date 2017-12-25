SHRC intervenes on encroachments on footpath

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has intervened to remove the encroachments by shops, commercial establishments and hawkers on the footpath along the 42-km road developed under the Thiruvananthapuram City Road Improvement Project (TCRIP).

District Collector, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City), and Secretary, City Corporation, has been asked by SHRC acting chairperson P. Mohandas to submit an action taken report in this regard within two months.

The SHRC order was on the basis of a petition filed by M. Krishnan Nair, former Dy.SP.

In his order, the SHRC chairperson noted that the Corporation authorities forcibly evicted those who were against them and allowed only those who supported them to continue on the footpath.

The Corporation took special interest to evict the hawkers and others against whom the big establishments complained, Mr. Mohandas said.

The SHRC directive comes in the wake of the massive encroachments on the footpaths and dumping of building materials on the TCRIP roads.

The paved footpaths along many busy corridors have been taken over by the hawkers, making travel a nightmare for pedestrians.

On the LMS-East Fort Corridor, people selling greeting cards, ladies bag, and other items have taken over a major chunk of the footpaths forcing pedestrians to step into the busy road to walk. Similarly, fruit vendors and lottery agents have taken over the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam and Kowdiar-Pattom road. Vendors exhibit their fruits and vegetables on the footpath blocking the movement of pedestrians.

The vehicles in which they bring their wares are parked close to the footpath blocking vehicular traffic.

Near the Kuravankonam junction, TRDCL, the concessionaire of the TCRIP, is yet to find out who had dumped blue metal at the bus bay and paved footpath blocking the movement of pedestrians.

Even a board kept by the TRDCL failed to deter those who dumped the blue metal at the bus bay.

Protest campaigns

The flex boards and banners erected by various organisations and political parties at the traffic islands and lamp posts for the recent valedictory function of Padayorukkam and other agitations in front of the Secretariat have also not been removed.

When contacted, a spokesman of the TRDCL said they had petitioned to the civic and police authorities with ample proof about the encroachments and illegal parking.

“It is for the Kerala Road Fund Board to take action against the encroachments and misuse of road corridors”, the spokesman said.