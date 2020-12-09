SHRC directs probe against SI, 3 police personnel

For allegedly barging into hospital, threatening staff

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Inspector General of Police (Thiruvananthapuram range) to conduct a high-level investigation against the Ayiroor sub-inspector and three other police personnel for allegedly barging into the Varkala taluk hospital and threatening the employees.

The direction by commission chairperson Antony Dominic comes on a petition filed by Bindu Saji who alleged that on April 16 last, during the lockdown, the Ayiroor sub-inspector and his team blocked the two-wheeler of her son Abin C. Saji, a pharmacist, who was going to work at the Varkala taluk hospital and threatened him.

The commission had sought a report from the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police. The report said a case was registered against Abin for violating lockdown rules and abusing police personnel.

Prior enmity

However, Ms. Saji alleged that prior enmity of the police with her son had led to his arrest. She also produced copies of the letter written to the hospital superintendent, district medical officer, District Police Chief, and the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police against the forced entry by the police into the hospital.

Mr. Dominic said he was taking a serious view of the lack of mention in the report about the police entry into the hospital on April 19 and issue of threats against the employees. The allegation was true, the commission direction to the Inspector General of Police (Thiruvananthapuram range) said, adding that a comprehensive probe led by a high-ranking official was necessary.

A statement from the commission said the case would be considered at a sitting to be held here in February.