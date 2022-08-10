Shot in the arm for Thiruvananthapuram’s Animal Birth Control programme

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: ASHOK R.

August 10, 2022 10:06 IST

More vets, dog-catchers to be appointed; sterilisation centre at Vandithadam to be reopened

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation's Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, which had almost come to a standstill following a High Court order in November last year, is set to be revived with the appointment of more veterinary doctors and dog-catchers and the reopening of a revamped stray dog sterilisation facility at Vandithadam. There has been an increase in the stray dog population and cases of dog bites in the city after the programme hit a roadblock.

According to officials of the ABC programme, the civic body has this week conducted interviews to appoint more veterinary doctors, dog-catchers and attenders. Three more veterinarians, four dog-catchers and four attenders are proposed to be appointed immediately, ahead of the reopening of the Vandithadam facility next month. Currently, the programme is being managed by two veterinary doctors, two dog-catchers and three attenders.

In nearby panchayats

"Currently, we are functioning out of the facility attached to the Government Veterinary Hospital at Pettah. We are sterilising only up to seven dogs a day currently. But, with the reopening of the facility, we can sterilise around 20-25 dogs daily, which can help keep the stray dog population under control. There has been an increase in stray dog population, more so because hardly any ABC activities are happening in the adjoining panchayats. Currently, such programmes are happening continuously only in the Corporation areas," says an ABC official.

High Court order

The High Court had ordered to stop street dog sterilisation at Vandithadam until the centre had improved facilities. The amicus curiae report on the facility had noted that it is ill-equipped to perform the task it is expected to. Coming down heavily on the civic body authorities, the report said that the land available with the Corporation has not been utilised to meet even the basic needs of the centre. The report had said that the dogs were kept in inhuman and harsh conditions, following which the High Court ordered the Corporation to improve them.

Work on the facility is currently nearing completion, with the electrical works remaining. Installation of kennels and work on isolation rooms have been completed. Another major facility at Thiruvallam is also being planned.