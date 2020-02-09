Short films made by film clubs of high school students to be screened

Students of film clubs in 40 high schools in the district will exhibit short films made by them at a film festival that will begin here on Wednesday.

The films have been made as part of ‘Celluloid’, a district panchayat project that is being implemented by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in these 40 schools.

The goal of ‘Celluloid’ is to use cinema as a tool for studies in Classes 8 to 10.

Important medium

Cinema is also seen as a important medium for cultural development of students and for kindling the value of humaneness in them.

The scripts for the short films are based on themes in the students’ textbooks, says DIET senior lecturer A. Mohammed Kabir who is the coordinator of the programme.

Training

A residential training programme in filmmaking was organised in two phases for two students of the film club of each school and the teacher in-charge of the club at the Agricultural Cooperative Training Centre at Manvila.

Experienced names in the fields of direction, acting, and cinematography led the training. Following the training, the students and their teachers got down to making films of 10-minute duration in their schools.

The films made by them will be screened at a two-day film festival at the district panchayat’s EMS Memorial Hall from Wednesday.

Best eight films

The best eight films at the festival will be given awards. Awards would also be presented to two best actors and two best actresses on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Kabir said.

District panchayat president V.K. Madhu will inaugurate the festival.

Deputy Director of Education C. Manoj Kumar, district panchayat Education standing committee chairperson V. Ranjith, and DIET Principal V.V. Premarajan will be present on the occasion.