Short film fete at Technopark on Saturday

Prathidwani, a welfare forum of IT employees, is organising the 10th edition of the Prathidhwani QISA Short Film Festival on April 23 at Travancore Hall, Technopark. Filmmaker Krishnendu Kalesh will chair the jury which will also have filmmaker Krishand R.K. and film curator Archana Padmini as members. Filmmaker Jeo Baby would be the chief guest at the awards ceremony to be held at 6 p.m. at Travancore Hall.

More than 300 short films have been screened at QISA in previous years. The best short film will get a cash prize of ₹11,111 and the second best film will get a cash prize of ₹5,555. There will also be awards for for best director, best screenwriter, best actor, best actress, best cinematography, and best editor.