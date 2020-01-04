Shendurney survey throws up interesting finds

The annual faunal survey of the Shendurney Wildlife Santuary has thrown up interesting finds with many new sightings of butterflies, birds and odonates being recorded for the first time.

The three-day endeavour, which was jointly undertaken by the Forest Department in association with the Travancore Natural History Society (TNHS) a few days ago, witnessed 10 teams of experts and researchers recording the presence of 187 butterfly, 171 bird, 44 odonate, and 40 ant species in the 171 sq.km sanctuary. Kattalapara, Kallar, Rockwood, Umayar Pandimotta, Alwarkuruchi, Idimuzghangan, Rosemala and Darbhakulam were the base camps selected for the survey.

Considered a haven for birds, the sanctuary witnessed the presence of the Sri Lanka bay owl, Northern pintail, Black-and-orange flycatcher, and the Green warbler for the first time, taking the number of bird species in the sanctuary up to 279. Among the other bird species that were sighted were the Great Indian Hornbill, the State bird of Kerala; River tern, Pratincoles and the Lesser fish eagle, which is considered to be a rare species.

The endemic species that were sighted also included Blandford’s Laughingthrush, Wayanad Laughingthrust, Nilgiri wood pigeon, and Broad-tailed grassbird. While the Umayar region was found to have 117 bird species, as many as 90 species were found in the Kattapalara region.

The tally of the species of other fauna in the region also went up — 286 butterflies, 96 odonate species and 41 ant species — following the survey. Among the butterflies, the interesting findings were the Southern Birdwing and the Oriental Grass Jewel, the largest and smallest butterfly species in the country respectively.

Lobed beak and Broad-tail Royal were additions to the butterfly fauna in Shendurney. The sanctuary is also abode to several endemic species including the Malabar Banded Swallowtail, Travancore Evening brown, Sahyadri Albatross, Banded Cats eye, Blue Nawab and Nilgiri tiger. Besides the Nilgiri Grass Yellow butterfly that was sighted in the Rosemala region, other rare species including the Scarce Shot Silverline, Sahyadri Rosy Oakblue, Golden Treeflitter, and the Tamil Dartlet were also spotted. The highest number of butterfly species was seen in the Rockwood region (117 species) followed by Kallar (103 species).

The additions among the odonates were the Brachydiplax sobrina, Agriocnemis keralensis, and Caconeura risi. The participants also documented 44 species of Dragonflies and Damselflies including Lestes umbrinus, Lestes elatus, Lyriothemis tricolor and the endemic Euphaea fraseriil; and several mammals including the Travancore flying squirrel, Indian Civet, Brown Mongoose and Dhole. The presence of large mammals like tigers, elephants, leopard, Gaur and Sambar were also observed during the three-day exercise.

At the launch of the survey, B. Sajeev Kumar, Wildlife Warden, Sherdurney Wildlife Sanctuary, stressed on the need of further citizen-science initiatives to generate data for the sanctuary to aid its management plans.