Shanghumughom road work will be over by Feb.: Minister

15 December 2021 18:55 IST

Road, damaged by waves, closed for two years

The reconstruction work of the Shanghumughom-airport road, which has been damaged due to sea erosion, will be completed in February, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said. He was speaking to presspersons after assessing the maintenance and renovation works at Shanghumughom on Wednesday. The coastal road adjacent to the Shanghumughom beach has been remaining closed for the past two years after a major portion of it was damaged by the waves.

Mr. Raju said that a permanent solution for the problem is required, rather than temporary arrangements. A diaphragm wall, made of concrete after excavating deep trenches in the ground, will be constructed. The diaphragm wall of 360 metre length and half a metre width will extend from Valiyathoppu to the old Coffee House building. Currently, the construction of a guide wall, ahead of the building of the diaphragm wall, is on. Arrangements have been made for smaller vehicles to pass through the route, even during the construction period.

Project cost goes up

Earlier, the State government had allocated ₹6.39 crore as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative project for the reconstruction of the coastal road. However, the project cost shot up with repeated instances of sea erosion further damaging the road. The reconstruction work has now been taken up as the Public Works Department has allocated more funds for the purpose, said Mr. Raju.

The Central Road Research Institute has prepared the plan for the project. The new road is expected to be able to resist sea erosion. The work will be completed at the earliest considering the difficulties faced by the people living near the coastal region, Mr. Raju said. The Minister was accompanied by PWD officials and representatives of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which has been contracted to implement the project.

With the road remaining closed, those travelling to the domestic airport and Vettucaud have been facing difficulties, being forced to take roundabout routes.