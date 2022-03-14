Shanghumughom road to be opened today

Full repairs to be completed in a month

Full repairs to be completed in a month

The Shanghumughom-Airport road will be thrown open to traffic on Tuesday. Public Works Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas, Transport Minister Antony Raju, and Mayor Arya Rajendran visited Shanghumughom to assess the progress on the road restoration. The coastal stretch had sustained heavy damage in coastal erosion.

Mr. Raju said that the road can be opened to traffic from Tuesday. The construction of the diaphragm wall has been completed. The full repairs will be completed in a month's time, he said.

KSRTC service

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will ply it services via this route from Tuesday. Government officials have been directed to complete the remaining work in a time-bound manner, the Transport Minister added.

The road had sustained some damage during the 2017 Ockhi Cyclone. In the subsequent months, more damage was reported. Large sections of the road had caved in during May last year rendering the road unusable. Mr. Riyas had visited Shangumughom the same month to assess the damage.

Since the road connects with the airport and because of Shanghumughom's importance as a preferred tourist spot, the Public Works Department (PWD) had given priority to its repairs. It was also decided that the work should be completed by March 15 this year, and a work calendar had been prepared.