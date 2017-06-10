SFI wins Kerala varsity union polls

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has emerged victorious in the elections held to the University of Kerala union and Senate by bagging most number of seats. The counting of votes polled for the various positions were held on the varsity premises on Friday.

Those who were elected unopposed to the union included R.G. Krishnajith (chairman), M. Adarsh (general secretary), Amal Baby, V. Gopika, and Aruni (vice-chairpersons). The others who emerged victorious included Aneesh Jacob and S. Krishnadas Sharma (joint secretaries).

Fourteen nominees of the SFI were elected to the 15-member executive committee. The organisation claimed all of the five seats of the accounts committee and nine out of the 10 seats in the students’ council. Moreover, they won 8 out of the total 10 seats in the Senate. Those elected to the Senate were Prathin Saj Krishna, Jidhu K. Madhu, S.B. Sreeju, B.S. Sreena, S. Jishnu, S. Jithin, S. Najeeb, and Rajesh.

AISF wins seats

The All India Students Federation (AISF), which contested independently, also had reason to celebrate. Its State committee member A. Anwar Shah was elected to the Senate. T. Arjun and Amal B. Nath were elected to the students’ council and executive committee of the university union.