SFI lords over University College: Akhil Chandran

Akhil Chandran, the final-year undergraduate student whose stabbing had pushed University College into a controversy, has validated many allegations made against the institution and the Students Federation of India (SFI) unit there.

During his first interaction after the incident that occurred around two months ago, Mr. Chandran alleged here on Saturday that he was manhandled by members of the SFI college unit on multiple instances on the campus.

“While they had a free hand on the campus, the SFI leaders grew angry if some of us questioned their actions or their intent. While I was assaulted by around 10 people a year ago, the issue had been settled by the CPI(M). However, they have always harboured animosity towards me,” he said.

‘Torture room’

Pointing out that there indeed existed a ‘torture room’ in the college, Mr. Chandran said SFI unit members used to conduct ‘rounds’ and rough up students for trivial issues such as sitting on desks.

“All the while, Nazeem and Sivarenjith used to lead such actions. Never have they intervened to settle issues amiably,” he alleged.

While he had not filed complaints against the SFI leaders in the past, Mr. Chandran said that he would go ahead with the case that had been registered in connection with the stabbing incident.

Headed in the right way

He said that he was happy that the probe was headed in the right direction.

Having been made a member of the ad-hoc committee of the SFI in the college, he said he would continue as a member of the organisation.