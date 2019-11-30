SFI, KSU cross swords at University College

The simmering tension between the activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) in the University College escalated into a full-blown conflict that spilled over to the streets on Friday.

While tension has prevailed since the attack on a student in the University Hostel on Wednesday night, the manhandling of a KSU activist on the campus triggered violence on the college campus yet again. The unfolding controversy has also affected the government’s efforts to reform the functioning of the college in the aftermath of the stabbing incident there.

The KSU has been in agitation mode since the attack on their activist Nithin Raj at the hostel. His roommate Sudev was also manhandled the next day, allegedly by the SFI activists, while he had gone to the hostel to collect Nithin’s belongings.

Things took a turn for the worse on Friday when a group of hostel residents purportedly destroyed Nithin’s certificates and other documents.

Assaulted

KSU activist Amal P.T., a first-year student, alleged that he was assaulted by SFI activists while he was leaving the campus after appearing for an examination. Amal is one of the three students who were suspended by the college authorities on Thursday for purportedly attacking a freshman during a demonstration.

While a group of KSU workers, led by State president K.M. Abhijith, sought permission to meet the Principal to discuss the issue, their demand was turned down, following which they gathered in front of the main gates. Soon, the KSU activists and a group of students, purportedly workers of the SFI, began to hurl stones and sticks at each other, leading to Mr. Abhijith sustaining injuries.

As Mr. Chennithala and other senior Congress leaders joined the KSU activists in front of the Ayyankali Hall, numerous SFI activists, led by State president V.A. Vineesh gathered outside the college with the stand-off disrupting vehicular flow along the MG Road for around one-and-a-half hours.

Activists removed

Finally, a team led by Additional Commissioner of Police Harshita Attaluri forcibly removed the SFI workers, following which the Congress-KSU activists dispersed.

Meanwhile, the Museum police have booked SFI former unit secretary Mahesh on the charge of assaulting Nithin Raj.