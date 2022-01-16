Sexual assault: case registered against Thiruvananthapuram airport official

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Adani Group says it has suspended the accused

The police on Saturday registered a case against a senior official of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on charges of sexually assaulting a female colleague. The Thumba police registered a case under IPC Section 376 dealing with rape on a complaint filed by the woman, said Thumba Inspector R. Sivakumar.

The Adani Group, which runs the airport, said it has suspended the official, who has been identified by the police as G. Madusoodana Rao, Chief Airport Officer (CAO), from service. According to the complaint, the incident took place on January 4.

The accused allegedly lured the victim, a contract staffer, to his flat in the city on the pretext of introducing her to his family, the police said. The investigation is in progress and no arrest has been made so far, they added.

Mr. Rao had assumed charge as CAO after the Adani Group took over airport operations in October last year.

''We have received a complaint of sexual harassment by a Thiruvananthapuram airport employee. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour. The safety and well-being of every staffer is our top priority and we have taken this complaint very seriously. The employee (accused) has been immediately suspended from service. We are thoroughly assessing the facts and will fully assist investigations,'' a spokesperson of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport said in a statement.