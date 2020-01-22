Thiruvananthapuram

Sex racket busted at Kurakkani

The Varkala police have busted a sex racket operating under the garb of a homestay at Kurakkanni.

Eight persons, five men and three women, were arrested. They were identified as Bindu, 45, and Sudhir, 46, of Edava; Saju, 34, of Kallara; Jishnu, 22, of Kilimanoor; Nishad, 35, and Abhilash, 30, of Kurakkanni; Raji, 45, and Deepa, 26, of Kollam. A car, two motorbikes, ₹30,000, and mobile phones were seized. The racket was being run from a house being run as a homestay named Yellow Homes. Bindu and Girish of Paravur were running the racket from the house taken on rent by Abhilash.

