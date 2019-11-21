Thiruvananthapuram

Several schemes for fisheries sector: Minister

more-in

The government is trying to create a new developmental dimension in the fisheries sector through an integral approach involving conservation of marine resources, protection of the rights of fishing communities, and meeting the growing public demand for fish, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

In a message issued to mark World Fisheries Day on November 21, Ms. Mercykutty said the government had launched several schemes for the development of the sector. As part of this, a legislation was being framed for banning the import and sale of fish containing chemicals harmful to health. This was meant to ensure that the public had access to quality fish.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 3:01:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/several-schemes-for-fisheries-sector-minister/article30034642.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY