Several schemes for fisheries sector: Minister

The government is trying to create a new developmental dimension in the fisheries sector through an integral approach involving conservation of marine resources, protection of the rights of fishing communities, and meeting the growing public demand for fish, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

In a message issued to mark World Fisheries Day on November 21, Ms. Mercykutty said the government had launched several schemes for the development of the sector. As part of this, a legislation was being framed for banning the import and sale of fish containing chemicals harmful to health. This was meant to ensure that the public had access to quality fish.