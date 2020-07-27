Setting up a school at home for differently abled kids

A training programme for differently abled children who are homebound in the wake of the COVID-19 situation has been launched under the Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Programme (CMDRP) of the Women and Child Development Department and the University of Calicut’s Department of Psychology.
‘Veettil oru vidyalayam’ (a school at home) will include distribution of equipment that will aid training of differnently abled children in their homes, training guidelines for parents, tele-rehabilitation, and online training programme.
Free teaching learning material will be provided to the children to facilitate their learning activities and therapeutic interventions. This will be done through the CMDRP with the support of the Secunderabad-based National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. The teaching-learning material kits will be given to 1,300 children in the first phase.
Four types of kits have been designed taking into consideration the children’s age and challenges faced by them. Each kit has 22 equipments. Language development, play, concentration, communication and social skills will be benefited with the use of these kits.
