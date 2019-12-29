Serving a reminder on the plastic ban

The city Corporation on Saturday began its awareness campaign on the State Government’s ban on single-use plastic from January 1. The campaign began from the markets in Chala, Palayam and Peroorkada.

Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the awareness campaign at Chala market. Along with the Mayor, standing committee chairpersons, health inspectors, plastic task force members, green army volunteers, scouts and guides, sanitation workers and volunteers spoke to the traders and public on the need to cooperate with the plastic ban.

The volunteers collected back plastic carry bags from people and gave cloth bags in return. Cloth bags and pamphlets were supplied to the traders too.

In Palayam market, Town Planning standing committee Chairman Palayam Rajan led the campaign, while in Peroorkada market, it was led by Development standing committee chairman Vanchiyoor P. Babu.

Fines to be imposed

As per the Government’s order banning single use plastics from January 1, fine amounts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 can be imposed for violations. The banned articles include non-woven polypropylene bags, plastic table spreads, disposable plates, cup, spoon, fork and straw made of plastic styrofoam, PVC flex, plastic water pouch and plastic bottles.

The Corporation had banned the use of plastic carry bags from March 1, 2017. Green protocol has been made applicable for celebrations in the city. The Mayor said a majority of the residents had cooperated with the restrictions. The Corporation has provided alternatives such as cloth bags. Five cloth bag-making units have been opened. Those who need cloth bags can contact the civic body for buying them at subsidised rates.