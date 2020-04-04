Senior citizen cell in each district

A senior citizen cell has been started in each district.

The cells, led by the District Social Justice Officer and other officials, will provide support if the elderly in the State are in home quarantine or live alone or have no food or medicines.

The cells are part of the measures introduced by the Social Justice and the Women and Child Development Departments to ensure proper care for people above the age of 60 who are in the high-risk category following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

There are 55 lakh elderly people in the State.

Phone enquiry

Over the next week, anganwadi workers will get in touch with the elderly over phone and enquire if they require food, medicines, or such necessities.

Directions have been given to get medicines from the nearby primary health centre if these are hard to come by, and food from the nearby community kitchen.

Those taking medicines for other illness or have respiratory problems should not interact with anyone.

Special attention

Elderly family members of those in home quarantine should be given special attention and any contact with them should be avoided.

The government is also considering providing a kit with food for over ₹1,000 to the 22,000 elderly living in government’s old-age homes and those run by voluntary organisations.

Overseeing activities

Two Integrated Child Development Services supervisors will look into the day-to-day activities of each old-age home. They will call up the homes and enquire if food and medicines are available.

Medicines are also being provided to the elderly under the Vayomithram programme.