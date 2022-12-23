Security intensified in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of Xmas, New Year festivities

December 23, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police have made elaborate security arrangements in the State capital in view of the Christmas and New Year festivities. The city will come under a tight security blanket from December 24 to January 1, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) V. Ajith and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) K. Lalji have been entrusted with leading the efforts. Assistant Commissioners will monitor the arrangements in their police sub-divisions.

While celebrations will be expected to strictly adhere to safety guidelines, police deployment will be bolstered for traffic management. With the police gearing up for vehicle checks, motorists will be expected to carry their licences and requisite vehicle documents. Stringent action, including suspension of licence, will be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol. Vehicles will not be permitted to carry people more than the permissible passenger capacity.

Traffic diversion

Vehicles will be diverted in areas that experience traffic congestion. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers should be parked in areas designated for parking without obstructing the passage of other vehicles. The police will initiate legal action against those who park in areas where parking has been prohibited. Such vehicles will be towed away using recovery vehicles. The drivers or cleaners of goods vehicles should remain in the vehicle whenever they are parked on main roads.

The police have also urged those going on tours during the festive period to inform the local police stations or register on the Kerala Police’s mobile application Pol-App to ensure surveillance for their homes. The police will intensify patrolling in the vicinity of such houses.

The public and traders have also been advised to ensure CCTV cameras installed in houses and commercial establishments are in fine working condition. Measures should also be taken to ensure the safety of lockers in banks and other financial institutions. The CCTV surveillance and alarm system in such outlets must also be functional.