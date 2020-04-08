Thiruvananthapuram

Section 144 extended to three more villages in Kerala

District Collector has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on three more villages in Devikulam taluk in the wake of reports that people who gathered for a festival in Kottakambur had violated the social distancing norms. The villages are Kottakambur, Vattavada and Marayur.

