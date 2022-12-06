Second Saturday cycle rally resumes this week in Thiruvananthapuram

  1. EPaper
December 06, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Indus Cycling Embassy is resuming its Second Saturday cycle ride movement this week. The ‘ICESCRiM Rides’ (Indus Cycling Embassy Second Saturday Cycle Ride Movement) is a mass awareness monthly cycle rally to promote cycling in the city. It is organised on second Saturdays from Manaveeyam Veedhi, Vellayambalam, at 6.30 a.m.

The main objective of the rides is to spread awareness of messages such as ‘Save Energy, Save Earth,’ and ‘Stay Healthy’ by opting for green alternatives such as cycling in everyday life. The ride is open to the public who can also join en route. A long distance ride for serious cyclists wil be held later.

The 80th ICESCRiM Ride will take the Manaveeyam-Press Club-Kowdiar Park-University Women’s Association Hall (Jawahar Nagar) route.

