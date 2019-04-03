Second edition of ICFFK from May 10

Thiruvananthapuram

03 April 2019 01:05 IST

The city will host the second International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) from May 10 to 16.

Organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, the second edition of the fete will be held across six venues – Kairali, Sree, Nila, and Kalabhavan cinemas and Tagore Theatre and Nishagandhi Auditorium, council general secretary Deepak S.P. said. Nearly 200 films will be screened at the festival, in which hundreds of children are expected to take part. Children from tribal areas, child care institutions, and colonies will be provided accommodation on the festival days to make the most of the opportunity. A free screening for the public will be held at 6 p.m. on all festival days at Nishagandhi Auditorium.

Renowned directors, actors, and technicians from around the world, within the country and from Malayalam cinema will take part in open forums and other programmes. The festival is being organised in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. Entries are invited for short films made by children for the festival. The entries can be sent in two categories – junior till the age of 12, and senior for the 12-18 age group. A jury comprising children will select the best short films.

Entries are also invited for poster design in Enlish and Malayalam for the festival.