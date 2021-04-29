Second dose for polling staff from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 April 2021 00:53 IST

RT-PCR tests for other counting staff

Officials deputed for vote counting duty on May 2 will be issued the second dose of Covishield at the taluk offices on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second dose of Covaxin will be administered at the District Collectorate, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

Candidates and agents are required to produce a negative RT-PCR/rapid antigen test report issued within 48 hours of the start of counting or the vaccination (both doses) certificate for entering the counting halls.

RT-PCR tests/rapid antigen tests for counting staff whose second doses are not due yet and other staff will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Collectorate.

Antigen tests will also be held at the taluk offices in the district. The officials are required to produce the test reports at the counting halls.

Counting agents who lack a vaccination certificate (both doses) or negative RT-PCR/rapid antigen test report should undergo antigen tests at any of the ICMR-approved laboratories or at centres specially arranged in the assembly segments on Friday and Saturday.

The test report should be produced at the counting halls.

Before May 2

The Election Commission of India has asked the District Election Officers to make the necessary arrangements for carrying out RT-PCR/rapid antigen tests for the candidates and counting agents before May 2.