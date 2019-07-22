Coastal erosion: 143 families shifted to camps

More than 600 people have been relocated to relief camps in the district so far with coastal areas continuing to be battered by rough seas, the district administration has said.

In all, 143 families (603 people in all) have been shifted to six relief camps in the coastal belt.

The district administration, citing an IMD alert, also warned fishermen on Sunday not to venture into the sea, as strong winds are expected from a westerly direction.

High waves in the range of 3.5 to 4.3 metres could be expected along the Kerala coast till Monday night, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned.

Coastal erosion has been severe in the district over the past one week. Sixteen families have been relocated to the BUDS School at Valiathura, while 65 families have been relocated to Government UP School, Valiathura, and one family to the Fisheries Technical School. Eight more families have been shifted to the fisheries godown at Valiathura, talking the total number of families to 27.

Thirty families have been relocated to the St Roch’s School, Pettah, and 23 families, to the St Mary’s LP School, Vettucaud.

The district administration had ensured medical care and supply of adequate quantities of food and other essentials to the relief camps, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said. Charge officers were appointed for the supervision of the camps.

The district administration also shut off the Shangumughom beach to visitors for a week after the area was hit by coastal erosion.

The district administration has declared a holiday on Monday for the St Mary’s LP School, Vettucaud, where a relief camp has been opened.

Monday would be a working day for all other educational institutions, the District Collector said.