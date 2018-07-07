SDPI protests against police action

SDPI activists march to the Secretariat on Friday against alleged police atrocities on their members following the murder of an SFI activists on the Maharaja’s College campus in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: S_MAHINSHA

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday organised protests across the State to condemn what it termed a police witch-hunt against its cadres. Its workers took out marches in all district centres and raised slogans against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the police.

In Thiruvananthapuram, SDPI workers marched from Attakulangara to the Secretariat.

District secretary Ibrahim Moulavi inaugurated a sit-in demonstration.

Similar marchers were held in other district centres. The SDPI said the police had mindlessly rounded up scores of its cadres in the wake of the murder of SFI activist Abhimanyu in Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

None of those detained in midnight house raids had anything to do with the crime, the SDPI said.

The State government was using the police to stifle the SDPI, the organisation said.