18 March 2020 00:53 IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, where patient care activities have been reduced to just high priority and emergency surgeries for the next two weeks, after several senior doctors and para medical staff went on quarantine following COVID 19 exposure, was put on the defensive on Tuesday again with the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, choosing to go into self quarantine.

The institution had come to the verge of a shut down after 76 hospital employees, including 43 doctors, had to go into quarantine after they were inadvertently exposed to COVID 19 from a doctor colleague who had tested positive for the disease.

Mr. Muraleedharan, who had attended a meeting at SCTIMST on March 14, decided to go into quarantine on his own volition on Tuesday. His office reportedly sought a clarification from SCTIMST as to why he had not been informed about the developments at the institute.

SCTIMST, in a clarification, said that the said doctor who had tested positive, had been on home quarantine since March 12.

It said that Mr. Muraleedharan had not visited the hospital wing and that none of the officials who participated in the meeting, including the Director, had had any contact with the said doctors in recent times. The Deputy Director, who had been abroad, had completed his quarantine period by the time the Union Minister visited SCTIMST, it said.

On Tuesday, the district administration drew up a list of 124 persons, including 27 persons who had been on the same flight with the said doctor from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram on March 2, who are considered “high risk”.Efforts were on to prepare a route map and trace all persons the doctor might have come into contact with.

SCTIMST said all elective procedures and patient admissions have been stopped till the mandatory quarantine period is over and the hospital is able to work in full strength.

It has introduced stringent measures for crowd control and has restricted the inflow of visitors as a safety measure .

The infection control cell in the hospital wing sanitised the entire building on Monday and Tuesday

A helpline has been set up at SCTIMST to give information regarding COVID-19 to patients, employees and students. Awareness classes on COVID 19 were conducted for all employees and all instructions on the hygiene and social distancing guidelines required to reduce virus transmission was disseminated.

The official statement said that the affected doctor was earlier exempted from home quarantine requirement as his travel history or clinical status did not warrant it. Travel advisory issued by the Centre had included Spain in the list of nations to be looked out for only on March 11. Since 12th the doctor had been on home quarantine, the statement said.

