SCTIMST to implement Karunya health scheme

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has initiated the proceedings for joining State Government’s Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP), being implemented in alignment with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and has handed over the draft Memorandum of Understanding to the Principal Secretary (Health).

An official release issued by SCTIMST said that the Institute body and the Governing body had earlier decided that as the Institute would incur huge losses to the tune of ₹30 crore annually by joining KASP, it should not join the scheme unless the Centre or the State Government agreed to offer financial support. to offset this loss.

A second suggestion at these meetings had been that if the State Government was not giving any firm assurance regarding financial assistance, the Institute may implement KASP but the number of beneficiaries may be ‘restricted’ so that the Institute does not incur any loss.

Financial support

The statement issued by SCTIMST said that as the State government was yet to take a decision on extending financial support to the Institute, the Institute President and chairman of the Governing Body, V. K. Saraswat, had issued a directive on Saturday that the second suggestion may be taken up, following which SCTIMST was now joining KASP. The statement said that once SCTIMST is empanelled, all BPL cardholders will receive full treatment benefits under KASP.

Meanwhile, many have expressed their apprehension that even when SCTIMST has stated that it is implementing KASP, there is still lack of clarity regarding how it intended to ‘restrict’ the number of beneficiaries for the scheme.