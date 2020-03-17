Coronavirus | SCTIMST goes into damage-control mode

File photo.

Thiruvananthapuram

17 March 2020 08:20 IST

Patient care grinds to a near-halt following infection threat

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), where patient care was nearly grounded to a halt after doctors and other health-care personnel were exposed to COVID-19 from one of the doctors working in the institute, quickly went into a damage-control mode on Monday to assuage the fear and anxiety the developments had caused amongst staff and patients.

Several senior doctors, including the heads of crucial departments, had gone into self-quarantine in their homes on Sunday itself, creating an unprecedented crisis in the institution that does innumerable life-saving cardiology and neurology procedures through the year.

OP section

With a total of 76 hospital employees, including 43 doctors, 18 nurses, 13 medical technicians, and two administrative staff (identified as primary contacts) asked to self-isolate in homes, the outpatient division did not function and all surgeries except emergencies had to be postponed.

A number of patients who had turned up at the SCTIMST in the OP division were turned away.

As of now, OP care and surgeries, except emergencies, at the SCTIMST remain suspended for two weeks. Sources said the entire department of Neuro Anaesthesia had been shut down, as all team members had been quarantined.

Panic

The fact that they had been inadvertently exposed to the virus seemed to have triggered some panic in the institution, and apart from those who were asked to go on home quarantine, a lot of residents who complained of uneasiness were also asked to stay at home to set their minds at rest.

The entire hospital is being disinfected and fumigated. An official release issued by the District Collector said that efforts were on to trace the co-passengers of the doctor on flight QR 506 from Doha so that their risk assessment could be done.

Helpline

The public health wing of the SCTIMST, Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies, has stepped in to set up a Public Health Cell at the institute.

A helpline for employees has been set up now.

It has also been decided that a questionnaire on the health status of employees would be issued every two days so that anyone with any health issues could be advised appropriately.

Hope for normalcy

While the damage-control measures had been adopted, some senior doctors said that they were beset by a sense of insecurity and that many were beginning to feel socially ostracised in their neighbourhood and in the community.

“It is a sad and unfortunate incident. We are trying to put this behind and limp back to normalcy,” a doctor said.