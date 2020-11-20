Scrutiny of nominations today

Candidates and their supporters waiting near the District Collector’s office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations for the local body elections, to submit their papers. S. Mahinsha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 November 2020 01:13 IST

Only candidate, two others to be allowed entry for the process

The scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the December 8 local body elections in the district will begin at 9 a.m. at the offices of the returning officers on Friday.

Special arrangements have been made at the offices situated at the Civil Station at Kudappanakunnu and other locations, the district administration said. COVID-19 containment measures would be strictly enforced at the offices, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

The offices of 16 returning officers function at the Civil Station alone. Entry is restricted through three gates.

Only three persons — the candidate, proposer and the agent — will be allowed inside the hall. Not more than 30 persons will be allowed to be present inside the scrutiny hall at a time.

Vehicles of persons who arrive for the scrutiny of papers will not be allowed to be parked on the Collectorate campus. The candidate, proposer and the agent should arrive in a single vehicle. It should be parked outside the campus after dropping them off at the office, the Collector said.

Election duty list

The list of officers on election duty assigned from government offices in the district and other designated offices should be uploaded on the e-Drop website by 5 p.m. on Friday, the Collector said.