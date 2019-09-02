Scribe’s death: new officer to head probe

The State police have appointed SP A. Shanawaz as Chief Investigating Officer in the drunk driving-related accident that claimed the life of journalist K.M. Basheer early on August 3. IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman is the prime accused in the case.
Basheer, 35, the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj, died in the accident that took place outside the Public Office complex, a short distance away from the Museum police station
Mr. Shanawaz supersedes Dy.SP, Narcotic Cell, Sheen Tharayil, who investigated the case earlier.
