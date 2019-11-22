Scientists call for concerted effort to tackle climate change

Senior scientists who participated in a seminar here on ‘Western Ghats and Dam Management’ have called for concerted efforts to tackle climate change and advised an integrated approach to hazard monitoring and mitigation.

The one-day event was organised at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) in connection with the Swasraya Bharat, Kerala Science Fest - 2019. N.H. Ravindranath, Professor, Centre for Sustainable Technologies, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, said it was high time climate change projections began to be incorporated in the planning process.

Many of the environment-related issues such as land degradation were “silent killers”, he said, calling for sincere efforts to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

For Kerala, the generation of flood hazard models is the need of the hour, N. Purnachandra Rao, Director, NCESS, said referring to the recent flood disasters in the State.

The post-flood scenario in 2018 had thrown up the fact that instrumentation and monitoring were practically non-existant in the State, he said.