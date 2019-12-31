Science should benefit people: Venkaiah Naidu

Research and inventions must go beyond labs and try to solve the problems faced by the common people, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

He was delivering the valedictory address at the 27th National Children’s Science Congress here on Monday.

Students should be made aware that the purpose of science and technology was to make people’s lives comfortable and happy, the Vice President said, referring to the Union government’s programmes such as Make in India, Digital India, and so on. With India primarily being an agricultural country, new ideas, particularly to improve agriculture, should evolve. “Science and technology will be an important factor in transforming India into a developed nation,” he said.

Knowledge

Terming the young delegates attending the conference the future of the country, he said knowledge was the biggest investment in this knowledge era. Even in the past, Fa-Hien and Hiuen Tsang wrote about India because of its reputation as a centre of knowledge. Scientific temperament from a young age would lay the foundation for innovative thinking, he said.

Quoting from the the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s book ‘Ignited Minds,’ Mr. Naidu urged the children to draw inspiration from Kalam’s exhortation to dream. “Dream and work hard,” he told them.

Children who dreamt of going abroad should learn and return home, he said, saying the country should never be forgotten.

Touching upon India’s achievements in science and mathematics in ancient times, he said there were innumerable scientists such as Aryabhatta, Charaka, and Sushruta whose contributions were invaluable.

“They have given the thought. You must study, do research, and take the thought forward,” he said, urging the children to share the knowledge inherited from them with the world.

India’s contribution to science in the modern era was also significant, he said mentioning Satyendra Bose, S. Chandrasekhar, C.V. Raman, and Jagadeesh Chandra Bose. “There is no dearth of talent in India. The only thing required is to create the right ecosystem for innovation to thrive,” he said.

He also dwelt on renewable energy, pollution, healthy lifestyle, changing food habits, and cleanliness and sanitation.

Love nature

Touching upon the theme of the congress ‘Science, technology, and innovation for a clean, green, and healthy nation,’ he urged the students to love and live with nature. They should strive for a clean and green environment. Everyone had the responsibility to preserve nature, he said referring to climate change and global warming. The science congress, he said, aimed at bringing young minds together, giving them opportunities to come out with new ideas, and learn from each other’s experiences.

“Be open, be innovative,” he said. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said Indian culture had always cherished a passion for truth and clinical investigation, which formed the foundation of scientific achievements.

“India has always encouraged minds to pursue facts and question dogmas with serious intent,” he said. He also urged young scientists to mingle more with people at the grassroot level.