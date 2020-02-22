Thiruvananthapuram

‘Schools were asked to allow such applications’

Officials of the Directorate of General Education have said a Government Order [(MS) 77/74/G Edn. dated 29.4.74] has directed head teachers not to refuse applications in which religion has not been specified.

There was also a similar order when it came to the SSLC. Parents had the right not to state their religion and could decline to fill the column, the headmaster of a government school said. St. Mary’s School had erred in insisting on a declaration from the parents. An explanation to the parents about possible loss of benefits should have been given, rather than insist on a declaration and expect the parents to just go by it. M. Shajarkhan of the Save Education Committee said government intervention in the matter was necessary, as St. Mary’s School was a prominent institution and such an incident should not have occurred there. The parents were asked to bring a Government Order stating religion was not mandatory. Had the parents not objected, no one would have come to know of the incident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:22:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/schools-were-asked-to-allow-such-applications/article30884090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY