School’s water woes to be addressed

The water woes of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, are expected to be addressed soon.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has decided to provide an additional water connection to the school following complaints about inadequate water supply.

The KWA hoped to obtain permission at the earliest for cutting the road to lay the pipeline, R.V. Santhosh Kumar, Executive Engineer (PH Division, North), said on Monday. The water utility had adopted measures to address the water problem in the area and the KWA Blue Brigade, following an inspection, had detected and plugged a leak, Mr. Santhosh Kumar said.

At present, KWA pumps water to a 30,000-litre main tank on the school campus. From there, water is routed to 27 small tanks for the use of about 5,000 people — students, teachers and non-teaching staff — on a daily basis.

New tank

Nonetheless, the combined storage capacity of the tanks stands at only 40,000 litres. The school Principal had informed the KWA that the school planned to commission a 50,000 litre tank once it received the new water connection, the KWA officials said.