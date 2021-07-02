Schoolboy killed in accident

A school student was killed and another injured when the scooter they were travelling on collided with a mini-lorry near Pothencode early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sreejesh Mahendran, 18, of Kalluvila in Sreekaryam. He was a Plus Two student at Chempazhanthy Higher Secondary School. His friend and Kariyam native, Ananthu, who rode the scooter, has been admitted to a private hospital at Venjaramoodu with grievous injuries.

According to the Pothencode police, the incident occurred at Pulanthara around 5.30 a.m. when the duo were returning from Koliyakode after playing softball.

A CCTV footage recovered from the area revealed that the scooter had veered off its track.

Sreejesh sustained head injuries and died on the spot, the police said.